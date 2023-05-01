Theory of a Deadman premieres video for “Two of Us (Stuck)”

Theory of a Deadman has premiered the video for “Two of Us (Stuck),” a track off the band’s new album, Dinosaur.

The clip follows a couple stuck in quarantine together — sound familiar? — whose relationship begins to deteriorate as lockdown continues. Things then take a sci-fi twist when it reveals that one of them is actually a robot, while the other has been under constant surveillance.

You can watch the “Two of Us (Stuck)” video streaming now on YouTube.

Dinosaur, the eighth Theory album, was released in March. “Two of Us (Stuck),” which samples the melody of the Grover Washington Jr. and Bill Withers song “Just the Two of Us,” is the record’s current single.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

