Thefts and Attempted Auto Thefts in Capitol Beach Area Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 21)–Lincoln Police are investigating several reports of attempted auto thefts and one theft case that happened during the overnight hours of Wednesday in the Capitol Beach area.

Captain Todd Kocian says the lone auto theft, an officer located a 2014 Kia Rio, valued at $5,000, near NW 7 and West “S” Streets The windows were down and there was obvious damage to the ignition area. After contacting the owner, it was determined the vehicle had been stolen from the area of 44th and Starr Street in north Lincoln.

No arrests yet. The list below are the reports of the attempted thefts or auto theft cases in the Capitol Beach area on June 19.

-NW 8th and West “S” Street area. Attempted theft of a 2014 Hyundai Accent. $500 damage.

-500 block of Lamont Drive. 2013 Hyundai Elantra was stolen, worth about $6,500.

-NW 8th and West “S” Street. 2021 Kia Rio found. Damage to the ignition area and the owner reported it stolen from the Coddington and West “S” Street.

-NW 22nd and West “Q” area. An attempted theft of a 2014 Kia Forte. $1,100 damage was done.

-Coddington and West “S” Street, an attempted theft of a 2020 Kia Forte from a home. $300 damage was done.

-NW 20th and Surfside Drive. Attempted theft of a 2010 Hyundai Elantra from a residence. About $1,100 damage.