Theatrical premiere announced for Nickelback documentary ‘Hate to Love’

The Nickelback documentary Hate to Love is getting a theatrical premiere.

The film will screen in cinemas worldwide on March 27 and March 30. Tickets go on sale February 22 at NickelbackFilm.com.

“We are very excited to finally bring this film to theatres this spring,” Nickelback says. “It’s been a long road to get this project across the finish line and we must thank [producer] Ben Jones and [director] Leigh Brooks for all of their hard work. We hope everyone enjoys our story, fans, friends or otherwise.”

Hate to Love follows Nickelback’s journey from forming in the small Canadian town of Hanna, Alberta, to becoming one of the biggest rock bands in the world, and all the hate that comes with that. The film will debut at September’s Toronto International Film Festival.

Ahead of its premiere in theaters, you can watch a new clip from Hate to Love streaming on Nickelback’s YouTube.

