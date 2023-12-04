The World’s Greatest Drummer?

Geddy Lee’s latest comments will likely give Rush fans a lot of hope.

Appearing on ‘CBS News Sunday Morning,’ Lee said to the possibility of him and Alex Lifeson performing as Rush again, “Have we talked about it? It’s not impossible, but at this point, I can’t guarantee it.”

Lee added, “Do what you believe, because if you do what someone else believes, and you fail, you’ve got nothing. If you do what you believe, and you fail, you still have hope.”

Lee also mentioned he and Lifeson have talked about bringing in one of the world’s great drummers out on the road again.

