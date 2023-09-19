The way of the blitz? Five Finger Death Punch’s Zoltan Bathory would say “hell yeah” to Super Bowl halftime

In 2024, the Super Bowl will head to Las Vegas, the longtime home of Five Finger Death Punch. If the NFL is still looking for a halftime show performer, the “Wrong Side of Heaven” metallers would be happy to volunteer.

“Of course we some have ideas if anyone’s interested,” guitarist Zoltan Bathory tells ABC Audio.

Even with their connection to Sin City, Bathory acknowledges that FFDP’s chances of headlining the Super Bowl halftime show are pretty slim. For one, Bathory notes that metal and hard rock are “not the center focus so much in general pop culture” nowadays — though he quips Death Punch is “working on getting it back” — which would be a harder sell for such a massive showcase.

“It’s national, it’s Super Bowl,” Bathory says. “So as much as I would like to claim it, like, ‘This is our city, we should play the halftime!’ it’s a national thing.”

Should they end up getting the call, though, Bathory and company are ready to go.

“If we were invited, hell yeah,” he says.

Even if Five Finger Death Punch doesn’t get the halftime gig, they are part of what’s essentially the Super Bowl of heavy metal: Metallica‘s tour. Their next show opening for the “Enter Sandman” legends takes place November 5 in St. Louis.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place February 11, 2024, at Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

