The ultimate Thanksgiving pie is here
My favorite part of Thanksgiving dinner is desert. I’m a big fan of pie. I’ll eat less turkey and mashed potatoes to have more pie. My favorite has to be either Pumpkin or Cherry pie.
Thanksgiving pie will never be the same. Hershey’s announced an oversized version of a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. This pie will serve 48 and averages about 160 calories per slice. The entire pie is nine inches in diameter, weighs 3.4 pounds, and racks up 7,680 total calories. You can purchase the dessert online for $44.99 but note that only 3,000 are being made.
