The spirit of radio 40 years later….
RUSH. What an amazing band live and recorded. I discovered Rush when they released “Signals” in 1982. Prior to that, I hadn’t heard of them. Of course once you find a band that you like and then realize that they have a lot of music they already released you can’t get enough. 40 years after, Rush’s classic single ‘The Spirit Of Radio’ was released it now has a music video. The animated video pays tribute to the pioneers of radio as well as some of the DJ’s who helped break Rush’s career in the 1970’s. You’ll also see the band members, including the late Neil Peart, rock out in their animated form. Rush recently dropped special 40th anniversary edition of its Permanent Waves album with extra tracks and a hardcover book.