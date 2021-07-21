The Slash collection

NASHVILLE, TN (July 20, 2021) Epiphone, the leading accessible guitar brand For Every Stage, has announced the new Epiphone Slash Collection will officially debut worldwide July 20, 2021 on www.epiphone.com
. Crossing three decades of collaborative partnership between Gibson and Epiphone luthiers and the iconic guitarist Slash, the all-new Epiphone Slash Collection features multiple acoustic and electric guitars and follows his history-making Gibson Slash Collection released last year. In a first for the brand, every guitar in the new Epiphone Slash Collection, as well as the Gibson Slash Collection is an evergreen artist collection with fourteen guitars in production.
“I’m really proud to present this great line up of excellent quality, signature Epiphone guitars,” says Slash. “They sound & look fantastic. It’s all I could ask for.”
A part of the Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Collection, the all-new Epiphone Slash Collection celebrates the influential guitars Slash has used throughout his storied music career which continues to inspire multiple generations of players around the world. Perfect for every stage, players of all levels, and accessible, the full collection includes the Epiphone Slash Les Paul™ Standard finished in Appetite Burst, November Burst, Anaconda Burst and Vermillion Burst, the Slash “Victoria” Les Paul Standard Goldtop in Gold, and on the acoustic front, the Epiphone Slash J-45 in Vermillion Burst and November Burst. Exclusive to every guitar in the entire Epiphone Slash Collection are Slash’s “Skully” signature drawing on the back of the headstock, Slash’s signature on the truss rod cover, and a custom hardshell case with Slash’s “Skully” logo included.
