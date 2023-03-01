The Return of Staind

Staind is done with their first new album in 12 years.

Singer Aaron Lewis offered an update during a solo concert in Mount Vernon, Kentucky last week.

He told the crowd, “I just finished a new Staind record. And I just finished my new solo record. How I found the time to do it, I’m not really sure. I guess I’ll sleep when I’m dead.”

Guitarist Mike Mushok previously said the new record will be “A little bit more modernized.”

He explained, “I think that was something we kind of wanted to do. There’s a little bit more of an electronic element on there, which is something new for us, but I feel like everybody is kind of doing that. But I think it’s cool. It’s not overused.”

