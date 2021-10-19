The return of Meta!

Did you miss me as much as I missed you, Blaze Army?!
I hope you cherished your sweet sweet evenings with Nate Nation because I have stolen the 9 o’clock news back with my greedy little hands.
Where have I been, you might ask? Well, I was working on a project… the most important of my life you might say. I was busy birthing two incredible little rockstars into the world. Meet Vaughn and Axel, my little dudes. They are ready to rock and maybe even follow in the footsteps of my favorite identical twins to date… Jake and Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet! Even their nursery is rock n’ roll themed, and I made some super bad ass mobiles to inspire them musically in years to come.
So give my dudes a nice Blaze Army welcome into the world and it’s great to be back with you!