The REAL Grammys that matter to ME!
The nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday. Here’s my look at the nominees from the ONLY CATEGORIES I GIVE A RAT’S ASS ABOUT.
Dedicated rock categories, the Best Rock Album nominees are Bring Me the Horizon‘s Amo, Cage the Elephant‘s Social Cues, The Cranberries‘ In the End, I Prevail‘s Trauma and Rival Sons‘ Feral Roots.
REALLY WANT BMTH to win but:
I’m assuming the Cranberries will win/are nominated because of the death of Delores.
The Best Rock Song nominees are Tool‘s “Fear Inoculum,” The 1975‘s Give Yourself a Try, Vampire Weekend’s “Harmony Hall,” Brittany Howard‘s “History Repeats,” and Gary Clark Jr.‘s “This Land.” “History Repeats” and “This Land” are also nominated for Best Rock Performance, as are Bones UK‘s “Pretty Waste,” Karen O and Danger Mouse‘s “Woman” and Rival Sons‘ “Too Bad.”
Love seeing Rival Sons in there – Dave the bass player is a Lincoln NE kid.
Bones UK are playing our 2020 Birthday Bash with KORN and BREAKING BENJAMIN – so that’s cool.
In the Best Alternative Music Album category, the nominees are Father of the Bride, i,i, Thom Yorke‘s Anima, Big Thief‘s U.F.O.F. and James Blake‘s Assume Form.
Meh – Thom Yorke could fart and they’d give him an award. And the winner is BRAP
The Best Metal Performance nominees include Tool’s “7empest,” Killswitch Engage‘s “Unleashed,” I Prevail’s “Bow Down,” Candlemass‘ “Astorolus — The Great Octopus” feat. Tony Iommi and Death Angel‘s “Humanicide.
Go KSE!