THE PARTY TO BE AT!

Dave Grohl recently opened his own pub backstage at London Stadium.

The Foo Fighters frontman ended the band’s pair of gigs at West Ham’s ground on June 22 by throwing up the doors to his very own bar inside the dressing rooms.

Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney and U2 frontman Bono were there and allegedly helped drink the place “dry” as they stayed until the early hours.

A source told The Sun: “Dave knows how to party and loves a drink-up. He opened his own pub for his VIPs – and they stayed up until 6am going at it. They drank the bar dry after their last show and it was light by the time everyone started getting cars home.”