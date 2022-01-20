The Olympics – MST3K style
With just 15 days until the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, NBC Sports is making some major changes due to COVID-19 concerns.
NBC announcers will not be heading to China — instead, they will be calling events from here in the U.S.
That includes figure skating, Alpine skiing, and snowboarding.
Greg Hughes with NBC Sports said they’ll still have a large presence “on the ground” in Beijing, but plans are “evolving by the day.”
NBC also kept most of its team at home for the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
It’d be cooler if you could have their shadows in the foreground LMAO