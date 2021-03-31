The NEW Mortal Kombat – update!
If you were anxiously awaiting the release of the latest version of Mortal Kombat to hit HBO Max you’re going to have to wait one more week.
The film will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on April 23, a full week later than the April 16 date that was previously planned.
No one really knows why the film is being pushed back a week, but many believe that the reason for the push back is to give Godzilla vs Kong a little breathing room.
This upcoming version of the classic video game is said to push the limits of its R-rating and will have the same finishing moves as in the video game.