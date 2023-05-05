The Hu shares acoustic version of “Bii Biyelgee” off upcoming deluxe ‘﻿Rumble of Thunder﻿’ album

The Hu has released an acoustic version of “Bii Biyelgee,” a track off the Mongolian band’s 2022 album, Rumble of Thunder.

The unplugged recording is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a performance video streaming now on YouTube.

You’ll also find the acoustic “Bii Biyelgee” on the upcoming deluxe version of Rumble of Thunder, dropping June 30. The expanded set also includes collaborations with System of a Down‘s Serj Tankian and Alice in Chains‘ William DuVall.

The Hu will be performing in the U.S. this fall at the Louder than Life and Aftershock festivals.

