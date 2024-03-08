The Hu releases instrumental version of ﻿’The Gereg﻿’ album

The Hu has shared an instrumental version of their 2019 debut album, The Gereg.

The updated recording puts an even greater emphasis on the group’s unique blend of metal and traditional Mongolian folk music, which they call Hunnu Rock.

“The Gereg album is the first album that introduced the Hunnu Rock genre to the world and introduced us to the world,” says member Gala. “In both the deluxe and the original [edition] of our first album, we used many different instruments and pieces. Therefore, releasing the instrumentals of the album makes me very happy and fulfilled. I am sure our fans will enjoy listening to all the different sounds.”

The deluxe version of The Gereg included collaborations with Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale, Papa Roach‘s Jacoby Shaddix and From Ashes to New.

The Hu’s sophomore album, Rumble of Thunder, dropped in 2022. It was also accompanied by a deluxe edition, which features System of a Down‘s Serj Tankian and Alice in Chains‘ William DuVall.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.