The Hu planting 12,000 trees in Mongolia to celebrate Earth Day

The Hu has announced a tree-planting project in their home country of Mongolia in honor of Earth Day.

For the campaign, 12,000 Siberian elms will be planted in the southeastern region of Mongolia, which overlaps with the Gobi Desert. When the trees are grown, together they will form the shape of The Hu’s logo.

Fans will have a chance to buy one of the trees to help fund the initiative. Stay tuned for more details.

Meanwhile, The Hu has also premiered a new lyric video for the song “Mother Nature,” a track off the group’s 2022 album, Rumble of Thunder.

“Everyone in this world belongs to a mother and this song narrates the similarities between one’s relationship with their mother and the connection between humans and the Earth,” The Hu says. “In a way, Earth is another mother that bore us to this world. In Mongolia, mothers are highly regarded and respected and we believe that even after death, their soul protects their child as their love is limitless.”

A deluxe version of Rumble of Thunder, featuring collaborations with System of a Down‘s Serj Tankian and Alice in Chains‘ William DuVall, is due out June 30.

