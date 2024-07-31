Nickelback bassist Mike Kroeger is opening up about his years with the band.

In a new interview, Kroeger talked about the band being bullied by rock fans over the years saying, “Everybody was learning how to pick on people online, and we got to be patient zero of cyber bullying on social media.”

Although he admits “it sucked,” he added that “it turns out it was the trial run of what would become sort of how things work. If I look at the trajectory of our career versus the hatersphere, I don’t want the hatersphere to stop. Because we have never done as well as we did when everybody hated us. So, now that people are starting to try to like us, I don’t care one way or the other. But now that people are starting to like us, I’m worried our career might be over. I hope not.”

He went on to say, “I know music is a very emotional thing for people but it also exposes a real weakness in the human condition that we’d much rather talk about the things we don’t like than the things that we do like, the fact that humanity really has a real addiction to negativity.”