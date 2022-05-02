The groupie of all groupies
One of the most infamous groupies in the history of rock has died at 74 – Cynthia Albritton, aka Cynthia Plaster Caster. Cynthia earned her nickname in the late 60’s, when she became famous for creating plaster molds of rock stars’ penises. Some of her famous subjects include Jimi Hendrix, MC5’s Wayne Kramer, and Jello Biafra. She later made casts for women as well, including Peaches, Karen O, and L7’s Suzi Gardner. Albritton was immortalized in the 1977 KISS song “Plaster Caster” and the 1973 Jim Croce song “Five Short Minutes”, as well as the 2001 documentary Plaster Caster.
