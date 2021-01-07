The Great Chicken Sandwich War
A crispy chicken sandwich, perfectly proportioned and styled, shot in an aspirational fast food advertising style and isolated on white. Sesame seed bun, visible condensation on tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo.
Welcome to the great Chicken Sandwich War. Popeyes vs KFC. Who will win? To be honest, I haven’t tried either one but I’m going to have to give them both a fair shake. Here’s what KFC has going. The KFC Chicken Sandwich consists of a quarter-pound, extra crispy breast filet on a brioche bun with pickles and sauce. The sandwich will be nationwide at all KFC restaurants by the end of February. Popeyes has the sandwich on the menu now. In February, I’ll buy both and do a Sparky taste test. Catch me next month. Are you hungry now? Yeah me too.
Popeyes contender-A tender all-white meat chicken breast fillet, marinated in an authentic blend of Louisiana seasonings, then hand battered and breaded in our all new buttermilk coating. Served with crisp barrel cured pickles and Classic or Spicy Mayonnaise, served on a warm and toasted buttery brioche bun.