The Great Backyard Bird Count Event Starts February 15th
Cover photo credit: www.audubon.org.
Nebraska bird lovers are being invited to the Great Backyard Bird Count event on Feb. 15. It’s being held at the Schramm Education Center south of Gretna. Participants will join people across the nation in counting birds and submitting checklists to be used by researchers at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society. The 9-11 a.m. and 12:30-2:30 p.m. sessions include instruction on bird identification basics, a feeder watch count and guided bird hike count. Registration is not required but recommended.
To learn more, visit Audubon’s website by clicking HERE.
To start your count, visit the bird count website by clicking HERE.