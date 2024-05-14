The end is near

I remember so many places I use to frequent when I was a young man. My friends and I would start at a game room called Sluggos in East Park plaza. Stop at Chuck E Cheese and play a few games before going to Gateway to play more games at the arcade that use to be there. So many things have changed since those times. So many of my favorite and rememberable place are now closed.

Although I didn’t think the pizza at Chuck E Cheese was great, it was a cool place for kids to play games and spend time with family. The Chuck E Cheese band was creepy to some people but not me. It was just something no other pizza join had so it was cool with me.

Chuck E Cheese gang of animatronic band members will all disappear in the near future.

