The Doctor is OUT

One of the best know Radio DJ’s has hung it up. Dr. Johnny Fever from ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ has died.
Even though Howard Hessman wasn’t a real DJ he did a great job of playing one. The 81-year-old actor died after having complications following colon surgery. Hessman played his role of the DJ on WKRP in Cincinnati from 1978-1982. Although the booth that we use today isn’t nearly as kool as the one at WKRP, Johnny brought a face to the voice listener’s hear on the radio. I don’t know how many kids decided that they wanted to be a DJ after watching the show but I’m sure there was a few.
