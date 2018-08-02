The CDC had to tell people WHAT?

The Right Way To Use A Male Condom
Condom Dos and Don’ts
- DO use a condom every time you have sex.
- DO put on a condom before having sex.
- DO read the package and check the expiration date.
- DO make sure there are no tears or defects.
- DO store condoms in a cool, dry place.
- DO use latex or polyurethane condoms.
- DO use water-based or silicone-based lubricant to prevent breakage.
- DON’T store condoms in your wallet as heat and friction can damage them.
- DON’T use nonoxynol-9 (a spermicide), as this can cause irritation.
- DON’T use oil-based products like baby oil, lotion, petroleum jelly, or cooking oil because they will cause the condom to break.
- DON’T use more than one condom at a time.
- DON’T reuse a condom.
MORE HERE – https://www.cdc.gov/condomeffectiveness/male-condom-use.html