The CDC had to tell people WHAT?
By Jon Terry
|
Aug 2, 2018 @ 11:29 AM

The Right Way To Use A Male Condom

Condom Dos and Don’ts

  • DO use a condom every time you have sex.
  • DO put on a condom before having sex.
  • DO read the package and check the expiration date.
  • DO make sure there are no tears or defects.
  • DO store condoms in a cool, dry place.
  • DO use latex or polyurethane condoms.
  • DO use water-based or silicone-based lubricant to prevent breakage.
  • DON’T store condoms in your wallet as heat and friction can damage them.
  • DON’T use nonoxynol-9 (a spermicide), as this can cause irritation.
  • DON’T use oil-based products like baby oil, lotion, petroleum jelly, or cooking oil because they will cause the condom to break.
  • DON’T use more than one condom at a time.
  • DON’T reuse a condom.

MORE HERE – https://www.cdc.gov/condomeffectiveness/male-condom-use.html

