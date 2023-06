CLEVELAND, OH – APRIL 14: Inductees Hugh McDonald, Richie Sambora, Jon Bon Jovi, Alec John Such, David Bryan and Tico Torres of Bon Jovi attend the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

It seems like a story that couldn’t possibly be true. There’s a gang of young me in Australia’s Northern Territory calling themselves “The Bon Jovi Boys’ or just “Jovi Boys.” This isn’t the first gang named after a rock band. In the past Judas Priest boys and Metallica boys have also been problems. I wish I were making this up but I’m not.

Read the entire story