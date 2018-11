That would be NOW. Workout, changing your eating habits, changing anything. DO IT. Don’t wait. Start today. NY resolutions are garbage (IMO). JUST. DO. IT. It may sound like a advertisement, but honestly if you drop into Max Muscle (north store) today and don’t buy anything, at least ask how you can jump start your day, change something small in your diet, ANYTHING WILL HELP. I will be there and Ray will be as well, and he’s the best with nutrition advice. Let’s DO THIS!