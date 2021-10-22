      Weather Alert

The best band related Halloween costumes

Oct 22, 2021 @ 1:18pm

Every year, I think of 10 amazing costumes AFTER Halloween has passed me by. This year, I’m stuck deciding between some of my favorite punny costume ideas that are, of course, rock band related. Help me decide what to be!

  1. Smashing Pumpkins – This could either be me AS a pumpkin with a baseball bat, OR, I could combine an Austin Powers costume with my inflatable pumpkin and be right smashing… Oh behave!
  2. Dinosaur Pileup – Picture this, we all rock inflatable dino costumes and tackle each other in the streets.
  3. My Chemical Romance – Rather than sporting an outfit a la Black Parade, what if I carried around a bubbling beaker for my cocktail and paired that with a cupid’s bow and arrow? Get it? Chemicals? Romance?
  4. Panic! At the Disco – Put me in a disco ball and I’ll shout “FIRE” at every establishment I enter. Nothing could go wrong.
  5. Offspring – I guess I could just bring my kids?
  6. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Simple… just be a pepper.

Have more ideas for me? GIVE EM HERE!

And join us for our amazing Hell O Ween party at VS Arcade bar next Friday, October 29th! We’ll have your chance to sign up for concert tickets and so much more. Plus a costume party that never disappoints! Get your costumes at Party City at Southpointe before it’s too late! 

Connect With Us Listen To Us On