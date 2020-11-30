      Weather Alert

The 2021 Grammy nominations are…

Nov 30, 2020 @ 9:00am

Hate to be that guy but ARE YOU KIDDING ME RIGHT NOW? DO YOU RECOGNIZE ANY OF THESE BANDS?  Yeah, I thought so.

Best Rock Album

A Hero’s Death, Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal, The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

Best Rock Performance

“Shameika,” Fiona Apple
“Not,” Big Thief
“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers
“The Steps,” Haim
“Stay High,” Brittany Howard
“Daylight,” Grace Potter

BUT THEN THERE’S THIS…….

Best Metal Performance
“Bum-Rush,” Body Count
“Underneath,” Code Orange
“The In-Between,” In This Moment
“Bloodmoney,” Poppy
“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) — Live,” Power Trip

IF In this Moment doesn’t win this…