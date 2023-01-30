That Linkin Park Teaser

You may have heard me mention this a couple times on-air but here we go….

Linkin Park’s anniversary of the 2003 release of “Meteora” is approaching, and a teaser on the band’s website foreshadows a significant event.

The band momentarily changed the appearance of their website to resemble an old PC. When the error message is clicked, a “crash” and “reboot” are activated, followed by a countdown to the record’s anniversary.

“Meteora” was one of the group’s best-selling tracks. Its initial global sales of 16 million copies made it one of the best-selling records of the 21st century.