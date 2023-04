A piece of Van Halen history is going up for auction.

It’s the Kramer CO176 guitar that Eddie Van Halen plays in the video for “Hot For Teacher”.

The guitar was gifted to the band’s drum tech, Gregg Emerson, in 1990 and currently belongs to a collector in Huntington Beach, CA.

It’s expected to fetch between $2-3 million when bidding closes on April 18th.