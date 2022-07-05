      Weather Alert

That Five Finger 60’s-70’s Vibe?

Jul 5, 2022 @ 10:34am

Five Finger Death Punch’s new album is heavily influenced by the 60s and 70s.

In a new interview, guitarist Zoltan Bathory said the new album is more eclectic.

He explained, “We have a lot of unexpected stuff on the record. We’d be working on a song and something comes out, and we’d go, ‘That almost sounds 70s.’  When you listen to music from the 60s and 70s, there was a specific vibe. If you look at the world now, and what happened in the last couple years, there has been a paradigm shift. There was a psychedelic revolution: an explosion over what the world is and what’s important. That’s happening now and this record, sonically, fits perfectly. We also have the metaverse and cryptocurrencies – what do they mean? People look at what freedom means very differently, so how do you put a soundtrack to that?”

Should be out in our hands Aug 19th!

Blaze Events
Static X NEW SHOW DATE
10 months ago
Steve Vai
10 months ago
Dropkick Murphys
2 weeks ago
IN THIS MOMENT – NOTHING MORE
2 weeks ago
In Flames
3 weeks ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On