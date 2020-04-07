The thing about the United States is this…we stand together in hard times. There a lot of big business working hard to help out those people involved in the fight for the Covid 19 virus. This is just one of those American businesses. Ford motor company has temporarily stopped vehicle production and focusing on face shields for health care workers. The auto maker says it’s cranking out one shield every ten seconds and has shipped out over 1,000,000 so far. That’s how the people of the United States step up and help each other in times of crisis. Thank you to every single person working day by day during this quarantine time to make it better for all of us.