Thank You Teacher Contest Still Open

In honor of Nebraska Teacher Recognition Day in March, Lincoln Public Schools and KFOR/KFRX Radio are again collaborating to thank educators with the annual Thank You Teacher contest. Nominations should be postmarked or sent by Friday, Feb. 8, at 5 p.m. and mailed to: Thank You Teacher, Communications, LPS District Offices, 5905 O St.,Lincoln, NE 68510.

You can also submit nominations online at: https://www.lps.org/apps/teacher_recognition_day

Anyone who lives in Lincoln/Lancaster County can nominate a teacher in any of five categories: preschool-grade 2, grades 3-5, middle school, high school and retired. In addition to a written description explaining why a teacher made a difference in your life, entries should include the teacher’s name, grade level and school (or contact information), as well as the nominator’s name, school and grade level (if applicable), address and phone number.

Five teachers will be chosen and honored at a special breakfast on Thursday, March 7 at the Governor’s Mansion.

