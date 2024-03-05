Thank You Teacher Celebration Honors Five LPS Teachers

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 5)–Among the 200 written nominations in the annual Lincoln Public Schools “Thank You Teacher” event, five educators were selected and honored at a breakfast on Tuesday morning inside the Governor’s Mansion.

Thank You Teacher asks students and families in Lincoln to write about a favorite teacher that impacted their lives. The winners and the people who nominated them are listed below.

Preschool – Grade 2: Emily Mujica, kindergarten teacher at Arnold Elementary School;

nominated by parent Paige Leising.

Grades 3-5: Kris Jenkins, third grade teacher at Saratoga Elementary School; nominated

by Remy and Gena Matthiessen.

Middle School: Thomas Arellano, PE/Health teacher at Schoo Middle School; nominated

by Schoo student Bella Lester.

High School: Emily Geldmeier, journalism teacher at East High School; nominated by

East senior Hope Shortridge.

Retired: Kim Ridder, retired from Scott Middle School; nominated by Scott eighth grade

student Payton Utemark.

Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman said, “You provide inspiration, motivation, and ultimately – dependability. In honor of this teacher recognition event I thank you for the countless hours you dedicate to our children. I thank you for your relentless commitment to our students. May today be a reminder of how appreciated and adored you are.”

Governor Jim Pillen also spoke at Tuesday’s “Thank You Teacher” breakfast, also emphasizing the role teachers play in the lives of students.

The annual “Thank You Teacher” celebration is a partnership between Lincoln Public Schools and KFOR, along with sister station KFRX.