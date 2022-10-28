Thank you Mick

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Singer Vince Neil, guitarist Mick Mars and bassist Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue perform during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Thank you for the years and years of great music you’ve made! As a major fan of Motley Crue this news makes me sad. Mick Mars is finally going to retire. It is however the best thing he could do with his medical issues. Being on the road is tough on all artists. When you have Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.) it makes it tough to do anything let alone play on stage for hours at a time every day. Thanks for the memories Mick

Further reading from Ultimate Classic Rock and Culture