Texas Man Arrested For Alleged Sex Assault On Nebraska Teen
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 9)–A 55-year-old man from Texas is accused of first-degree sexual assault, after he was seen walking out with a 15-year-old Nebraska girl from a building in north Lincoln on Saturday afternoon. Police say Rick Edwards of Houston was taken into custody near 25th and Fairfield. Investigators say he had sexually assaulted the girl, who he met on social media. The girl has been returned to her family. She was considered a runaway.