Testing Down In Lan. Cty While Cases Go Up
(KFOR NEWS September 28, 2020) The number of tests being conducted in Lancaster County is down, while at the same time, the number of cases is going up.
According to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s Dashboard, the number of tests taken the week ending September 12th was 5,339. For the week ending September 19th, test cases had dropped to 4,375…falling to 3,873 for the week ending September 26th.
This comes at a time when Lincoln hit its second highest weekly total since 690 cases of Covid-19 were reported the week ending September 12th. Last week, 573 cases of corona virus were reported.
On Sunday, 61 new cases were reported, bringing the total in Lincoln and Lancaster County to 6,294 with 24 deaths.
The state has stopped including COVID related deaths on it’s dashboard. The total number of reported cases for the state as of Monday morning (9/28) statewide was 44,063.
READ MORE: Nebraska Court Overturns Order Releasing Man From Prison