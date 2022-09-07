104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Terminal at the Lincoln Airport Has Been Evacuated For Precautionary Reasons

September 7, 2022 11:10AM CDT
Share

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 7)–The terminal at the Lincoln Airport has reportedly been evacuated as a precaution, after TSA officials found a suspicious package during the baggage screening process Wednesday morning.

Lincoln Airport officials say in a Tweet that LFR crews are at the scene and flight departures will be delayed anywhere from 2 to 4 hours.

Blaze Events