Tentative Rail Deal Reached

(KFOR NEWS September 15, 2022) With the clock ticking down to a Friday strike deadline, a tentative agreement has been reached between the nation s freight railroads and 125,000 of their employees.

Economists and consumer advocates warned of a two-billion-dollar-a-day gut-punch to the nation s economy, should cargo stop moving by rail.

Negotiators from the rail companies and the unions representing their workers met in Labor Secretary Marty Walsh s office to look for some common ground on wages, health benefits and working conditions. After 20 straight hours of talks, a tentative deal was struck.

