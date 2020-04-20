Ten Covid-19 Cases Reported Monday in Lincoln
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 10 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln on Monday April 20th, bringing the community total to 85. Today’s cases include five women and five men ranging in age from their 20s to their 80s. Investigations of the cases continues.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Those who experience these symptoms are urged to access drive-through testing offered by Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Residents begin this process with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com.
If testing is recommended, individuals will be given an order and referred to one of the testing sites. Only those with an order and referral from Bryan Health or CHI Health St. Elizabeth, or an order from their doctor are permitted at the drive-through sites. Those who need assistance may contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006.
The latest information on local coronavirus response is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.