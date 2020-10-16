Temporary Closurers Begin Ocotber 19 For Tree Removal
(KFOR NEWS October 16, 2020) Portions of South 16th, South 17th and “K” streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., October 19 through 23 for tree removal. The schedule is as follows:
- Monday, October 19 and Tuesday, October 20: South 16th Street, between “K” and “J” streets.
- Wednesday, October 21 and Thursday, October 22: South 17th Street, between “K” and “J” streets.
- Friday, October 23: The two south lanes of “K” Street, between South 16th and South 17th streets.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances. Travelers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. LTU appreciates the public’s patience during this work.
This work is part of the Parks and Recreation Forestry Division program to remove diseased or damaged trees along arterial streets.
READ MORE: Lincoln Reports 33rd Death From Covid 19