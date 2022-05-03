Temporary Closure on West South Street Begins May 3rd
(KFOR NEWS May 3, 2022) Beginning Tuesday, May 3, West South Street between South First and Southwest Fifth streets will be closed for utility work.
Black Hills Energy will be repairing a gas main at the Salt Creek Bridge. The Salt Creek Levee Trail will remain open. Access to businesses will only be maintained up to the bridge on either side. Work is scheduled to be completed after 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4th.
The recommended detour is South Ninth Street to Van Dorn Street to South Folsom Street to South Street or seek an alternate route.
Digital signs will alert motorists to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
For more information on this project, contact Greg Stohs, LTU, at 402-416-5147 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.
