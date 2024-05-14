Telecrawl Fundraiser

Still plenty of time to get registered for the Telecrawl on June 1st!!! What is the Telecrawl??? It’s a bar crawl style event through the Telegraph District. You’ll pick your starting location and make your way through the TD and check out some awesome businesses in the area. The participating businesses will be offering great drink deals and/or food specials. At each business, you’ll collect a Morse Code letter (This is the TELEGRAPH District) and use those letters to form a word that you’ll turn in at your final stop in the crawl. Those completing the word will be entered in a drawing to win larger prizes donated by businesses in the district.