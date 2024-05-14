Telecrawl Fundraiser
May 14, 2024 10:17AM CDT
A fun time AND YOU ARE HELPING!
June 1st!
Saro Cider, The Post, Off Leash Dog Bar, Craft Axe Throwing, Code Beer, Canyon Joes, Noonies and TICO’S
Still plenty of time to get registered for the Telecrawl on June 1st!!! What is the Telecrawl??? It’s a bar crawl style event through the Telegraph District. You’ll pick your starting location and make your way through the TD and check out some awesome businesses in the area. The participating businesses will be offering great drink deals and/or food specials. At each business, you’ll collect a Morse Code letter (This is the TELEGRAPH District) and use those letters to form a word that you’ll turn in at your final stop in the crawl. Those completing the word will be entered in a drawing to win larger prizes donated by businesses in the district.
Proceeds raised from ticket sales will be given to two local nonprofits in the neighborhood, Uplifting Paws and the League of Human Dignity.
Register by the 15th (this Wednesday) to secure a swag bag full of fun stuff from businesses around the Telegraph District. After the 15th, swag bags will limited in availability.
Purchase tickets here:
OR