Teens Caught With Guns Taken From Burglary In Central Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 31)–A burglary reported around 8am Monday appears to be related to a case where three juveniles were seen Monday evening in central Lincoln walking around with firearms.
Lincoln Police on Tuesday said that officers were called Monday morning to a home near 33rd and Dudley about a burglary. The homeowner said the family was not home at the time, but reported that two handguns and a rifle were among the missing items. It’s believed that entry was gained through a broken window sometime over the weekend.
Then just before 7:30pm Monday, police were called to an alleyway in the 500 block of North 28th Street regarding a group of juveniles seen walking with guns. Officers showed up and talked to the teens and noticed four guns from the burglary were concealed on them.
The males were referred for Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Handgun. Their ages are 12, 14 and 16. The 14 and 16-year-olds were detained at the Youth Detention Center.
The 12-year-old was returned home and the investigation is ongoing.