Teens Captured in Stolen Vehicle, Accused of Pointing Weapon at People

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 17)–Lincoln Police captured three teens that were seen riding around on Tuesday afternoon in what turned out to be a stolen Kia Optima and allegedly pointing what turned out to be a BB gun at three people in western areas of the city.

Lt. Jason Goodwin tells KFOR News officers saw the car at 9th and “O” Street, after reports of a passenger pointing the weapon at two other people near NW 48th and West Superior and 8th and “B” Street. Eventually, the vehicle crashed in the 3700 block of West “O” Street, after fleeing from a stop in the Capitol Beach area. The three teens, ages 14, 15, and 16, were taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

“They were identified as the ones involved in pointing a gun at the victims,” Lt. Goodwin said.

The gun turned out to be a BB gun. None of the victims were hurt and the investigation is still ongoing.