Teens Captured After Search Warrant Being Served at North Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 16)–Lincoln Police captured two teens with the help of UNL Police and the Nebraska State Patrol helicopter on Thursday afternoon, after they fled from the area of 41st and Huntington, where a warrant was being served.

According to Police Captain Duane Winkler, a vehicle with several people pulled up to the home where the warrant was being served and two suspects got out and ran off. One 18-year-old was quickly apprehended, while another 18-year-old ran off through part of East Campus and was captured about a half-hour later.

UNL Police and the Nebraska State Patrol helicopter helped in the search. The investigation continues.