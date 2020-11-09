Teens Arrested Following Threats Made Outside of Central Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 9)–A 19-year-old Lincoln woman is accused of making threats toward someone, where she was waving a knife and threatening to kill the victim.
This happened around 1am Sunday at a home near 28th and “P”, about a report of people armed with knives had just pulled up in a car. The caller said there were two women standing outside the car. Police arrived and talked to 19-year-olds Nyaboth Fal and Nyaduoth Fal, who had been involved in another incident earlier in the evening, where a 27-year-old victim in that case said both teens followed them to a house.
Police say the victim told officers both teens confronted them on the porch of their home and Nyaboth Fal pulled out a long chef’s knife, starting to wave it and threatening to kill the victim. Security video taken by a witness confirmed what happened.
Nyaboth Fal was arrested for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats. Nyaduoth Fal was arrested for disturbing the peace.