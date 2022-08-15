Teens Accused In a String of Crimes Across Lincoln on Friday Morning
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 15)–Lincoln Police say five teens have been referred following a string of crimes reported on Friday morning across the city.
Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Monday said it was just before 6:30am Friday officers were called to a home near 60th and Colby in northeast Lincoln on a report of an auto theft. Investigators reported that the victim said his 2011 Nissan Maxima and 2005 Dodge Magnum were taken from his driveway during the overnight hours. About a half-hour later, officers were sent to Antelope Park on a report of a gray SUV or station wagon driving erratically. Once LPD arrived, they found the Dodge Magnum in the lot unoccupied with a flat rear passenger side tire.
Sgt. Vollmer said that shortly after 7am Friday, police were called to the 3100 block of Stephanos Drive in south Lincoln about an injury accident, where the stolen Nissan Maxima hit a tree and four of the occupants fled while a 15-year-old girl was unresponsive and left in the backseat. The teen was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where she was identified and found to be heavily intoxicated.
The additional suspects, 14-year-old female, two 15-year-old females, and a 15-year-old male, were taken into custody after foot pursuits around the area of Tierra Park. All were referred for theft by receiving.
However, Sgt. Vollmer said that just before 10:30am Friday, police got a call to the 5100 block of Topaz Court about a larceny from auto, where a .40-caliber Hi Point carbine rifle, a 9mm Baretta handgun, a box of .40 caliber ammunition and a wallet. Security video from a neighbor shows the 14-year-old female and one of the 15-year-old females removing items from a vehicle before leaving and later caught at Tierra Park by officers. The guns were recovered by officers, found under a tree in the 3000 block of Sardius Court.