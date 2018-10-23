Teenager To Prison

A teenage girl arrested in a March homicide in Lincoln has been sentenced to two years in prison. 18 year old Americle Fuqua pleaded guilty to being an accessory to the murder of Edgar Union Jr. Police said she lied during the investigation, and drove the suspected shooter, Natavian Morton, away from the scene. The shooting took place in College View, near 47th and Stockwell.

According to court documents, Fuqua must serve one year toward mandatory discharge. After accounting for time served, it is likely she will serve about six months in prison, and 12-months of post-release supervision.