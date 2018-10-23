Teenager To Prison

A teenage girl arrested in a March homicide in Lincoln has been sentenced to two years in prison. 18 year old Americle Fuqua pleaded guilty to being an accessory to the murder of Edgar Union Jr. Police said she lied during the investigation, and drove the suspected shooter, Natavian Morton, away from the scene. The shooting took place in College View, near 47th and Stockwell.

According to court documents, Fuqua must serve one year toward mandatory discharge. After accounting for time served, it is likely she will serve about six months in prison, and 12-months of post-release supervision.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New Troopers To Graduate Friday Gunshots Fired Toward Detached Garage Homeowner In Jail, Accused of Pointing Gun And Stealing Backpack From A Woman Man Arrested for Otoe County Double-Fatality Best Halloween Cities Nebraska Colleges with Best Average Starting Salaries for Grads