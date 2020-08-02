      Weather Alert

Teenager Sentenced to 40-45 Years in 2019 Grand Island Killing

Aug 2, 2020 @ 8:51am

A Grand Island teenager has been sentenced to 40 to 45 years in prison for a homicide in 2019. Seventeen-year-old Arek Friedricksen was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder  in the death of Vincent Arrellano Jr. Police say Arrellan, who was 32, was shot several times and died at a Grand Island hospital.

Friedricksen was 16 when he killed Arellano on April 24, 2019 but a judge rejected an attorney’s request to have him tried as a juvenile. Prosecutors reduced a first- degree murder charge to second-degree murder and dropped a weapons charge when Friedricksen agreed in May to plead no contest.

 

 

